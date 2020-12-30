Suspect arrested for murder, rape of woman (21) in Soweto due in court

The 35-year-old man was arrested earlier this week while en route to Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - A man linked to the rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman in Soweto is expected to appear in the Protea Glen Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested earlier this week while en route to Johannesburg.

Police said he had been on the run since the woman’s naked body was discovered in an open field three weeks ago.

“After receiving a tip-off about the possible whereabouts of the suspect, police task team followed him to Ivory Park taxi rank where the arrest was effected,” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo in a statement.

He added: “The suspect has been on the run since the discovery of the naked body of a woman in an open field in Protea Glen Extension 31 in the early hours of 7 December 2020. He was the last person to be seen with the deceased.”

