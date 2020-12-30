Sadtu wants more psycho-social support for teachers dealing with COVID-19

With schools expected to reopen in less than a month, Sadtu said that educators were grappling with grief and trauma.

JOHANNESBURG - Teachers union Sadtu said that more psycho-social support was needed to help teachers and pupils deal with the tragedy brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basic Education Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, recently revealed that dozens of teachers had succumbed to the virus in the space of just a few days.

The union's Mugwena Maluleke: "It is quite traumatic for the learners and the colleagues to learn that one of them is not coming back because it is passed on and clearly that teachers' big relationships is with students and of course it is going to be traumatic. We are dealing with something that is really taking serious emotional strain on the teachers and the learners."

