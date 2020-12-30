SAA lockout an abuse of power and an attempt to scapegoat pilots - Saapa

The South African Airways Pilots' Association (Saapa) is reviewing a Labour Court judgment that dismissed their bid to stop a lockout at the national carrier.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways Pilots' Association (Saapa) is reviewing a Labour Court judgment that dismissed their bid to stop a lockout at the national carrier.

Two weeks ago, SAA issued a formal lockout notice, warning that nearly 400 pilots would not be allowed to access their workplace until they agreed to new terms and conditions for employment.

They went to the Labour Court to challenge it and lost late on Tuesday.

Saapa's chairperson, Grant Back: "We maintain that this lockout is a further abuse of power under business rescue provisions and an attempt to scapegoat the pilots for the state of SAA, exactly what Dudu Myeni attempted to do and an infringement on the correct and fair treatment of employees in a company that's under business rescue."

SAA was placed in business rescue over a year ago with a rescue plan being adopted in July involving, amongst other things, mass retrenchments.

It also provides for changes to service conditions for those who will keep their jobs.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.