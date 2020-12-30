SA Tourism working to get sector back on track

Last Week, Britain banned all travel to South Africa after discovering two cases of a mutant COVID-19 variant, which is driving the second wave in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism on Wednesday said the industry was slowly starting to get back on track through local tourism, but it remained a worrisome time for the sector under coronavirus restrictions.

With many international travellers usually flocking to South Africa during the festive season to enjoy the sunny weather and beaches, lockdown restrictions are sure to have a knock-on effect on the economy.

General manager at SA Tourism Altaaf Kazi said the industry was working hard to make sure when everything went back to normal, the country’s tourism would get back on track.

“We are slowly getting there, and the industry is starting to revive again [and] it’s purely domestic… the challenge that we’re having is that people are spending rands only,” Kazi said.

