SA records 9,580 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health has on Tuesday also announced a dramatic rise in the daily death toll with 497 more people dying with the virus.

Picture: 123rf.com
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The country has recorded 9,580 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24-hour period.

The Department of Health has on Tuesday also announced a dramatic rise in the daily death toll with 497 more people dying with the virus.

These latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 27,568.

Since the start of the pandemic, this country has recorded more than a million cases of the virus.

Gauteng accounts for the lion’s share of these infections, followed by the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, with the Eastern Cape not far behind.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

