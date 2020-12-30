SA records 9,580 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health has on Tuesday also announced a dramatic rise in the daily death toll with 497 more people dying with the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The country has recorded 9,580 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24-hour period.

These latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 27,568.

Since the start of the pandemic, this country has recorded more than a million cases of the virus.

Gauteng accounts for the lion’s share of these infections, followed by the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, with the Eastern Cape not far behind.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 29 December.



#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 29 December.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 021 451, the total number of deaths is 27 568 and the total number of recoveries is 858 456.

