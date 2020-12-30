Harris vaccinated on camera, urges public to trust process

Kamala Harris will become the first Black and Indian-American vice president when she takes office on 20 January, as well as the first woman in the role.

WASHINGTON - US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her COVID-19 vaccine live on television Tuesday and urged public trust in the process, while her choice of hospital highlighted the plight of the hard-hit African-American community.

A mask-wearing Harris received the first of her two shots at United Medical Center, located in an area of Washington, DC with a large African-American population.

African-American communities nationwide have seen disproportionately high levels of death and illness related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while polls have also indicated they are among the most reluctant to get vaccinated.

"So I want to remind people that right in your community is where you can take the vaccine, where you will receive the vaccine by folks you may know," she said after receiving the vaccine manufactured by US firm Moderna.

"So I want to remind people that they have trusted sources of help and that’s where they will be able to go to get the vaccine."

Today I got the COVID-19 vaccine. I am incredibly grateful to our frontline health care workers, scientists, and researchers who made this moment possible.



When youre able to take the vaccine, get it. This is about saving lives. pic.twitter.com/T5G14LtFJs Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 29, 2020

Harris will become the first Black and Indian-American vice president when she takes office on 20 January, as well as the first woman in the role.

Her husband Doug Emhoff was also to be vaccinated.

A string of public officials have been vaccinated before cameras as part of efforts to overcome public skepticism and convince those in doubt that the immunizations are vital to returning to a semblance of normality in the months ahead.

President-elect Joe Biden was vaccinated live on television on 21 December.

Outgoing President Donald Trump, who was hospitalised with the virus in October, has not committed to being vaccinated.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the dangerousness of the virus and urged business and school reopenings despite its surge nationwide.

The United States has registered some 19.3 million cases and more than 335,000 deaths related to the virus, both the world's highest, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.