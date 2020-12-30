Eskom warns load shedding won’t end until SA gets more generating capacity

The utility said it was on track with its planned maintenance programme and is hopeful that it would be completed in September.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said that although the risk of load shedding would be significantly lower from next year, it would never be completely eliminated.

However, Eskom warned that this did not mean that rolling blackouts would then be something of the past.

“What is needed to eliminate load shedding is new generating capacity. That means new power stations, be it renewable energy or any other form of generation. That is the surest way of ending load shedding because you have to power a growing economy and for that you need capacity,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Eskom is expected to cut off power between 10pm until Thursday morning at 5am to build up reserves for when businesses open their doors in the new year.

The utility is advising customers to check the schedule to see how stage 2 will be affecting their area.

