Dark night ahead as Eskom implements load shedding again
Stage 2 rolling blackouts will kick in at 10 pm on Wednesday night up until 5 am on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was preparing its emergency reserves for the resumption of economic activity in January and needed to implement load shedding once again on Wednesday night.
The utility said it was turning off electricity to make sure there was enough diesel - and its pump storage facilities are ready to produce more power when employees return to work from next week.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We have 11,300 MW of breakdowns that have landed us where we are.”