Dark night ahead as Eskom implements load shedding again

Stage 2 rolling blackouts will kick in at 10 pm on Wednesday night up until 5 am on Thursday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was preparing its emergency reserves for the resumption of economic activity in January and needed to implement load shedding once again on Wednesday night.

Stage 2 rolling blackouts will kick in at 10 pm up until 5 am on Thursday.

The utility said it was turning off electricity to make sure there was enough diesel - and its pump storage facilities are ready to produce more power when employees return to work from next week.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We have 11,300 MW of breakdowns that have landed us where we are.”

