COVID-19: KZN Health MEC dismisses reports that hospitals running out of beds

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Wednesday labelled reports that the province is facing a bed capacity crisis as 'disingenuous'.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department on Wednesday dismissed reports that the province was running out of beds due to a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The province said that it had moved with speed to implement various measures to manage the rapid spread of the virus.

In the latest COVID-19 statistics, KZN accounted for the most active cases in the country at just over 50,000.

“Unfortunately, society is always left poorer when facts are twisted and false and misleading information is presented as truth because it results in unnecessary panic and confusion,” Simelane-Zulu said.



Simelane said that the province currently had a 66% bed occupancy.

“In other words, we have not exhausted the beds that we have for patients,” she said.



The MEC said that the KZN provincial government had also put measures to increase bed capacity to help manage the spike in infections.

