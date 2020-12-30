CoCT still waiting on funds from govt to help fire-hit Masiphumelele residents

On Tuesday, a group of affected residents took to the streets in protest over the lack of support, specifically the housing kits to rebuild their homes.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it was still awaiting funds from national government to assist Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire.

More than a week ago, a massive fire ripped through part of the informal settlement, destroying more than 1,000 homes and leaving thousands of people with nothing.

On Tuesday, a group of affected residents took to the streets in protest over the lack of support, specifically the housing kits to rebuild their homes.

Ward councillor Felicity Purchase: "The mayor met with the minister yesterday morning. There was supposed to be another meeting yesterday afternoon. The mayor spent the whole of Monday with the community and heard all their grievances. They're upset because the commitment by the minister is for the reblocking to start was not commenced on Christmas Eve, which was the undertaking."

Earlier this week, the municipality confirmed that the national Human Settlements Department made R35 million available for housing materials but have not received the funding yet.

"It appears we haven't got the money yet, according to the mayor yesterday. We were given the undertaking that it was approved but we haven't seen anything to substantiate it. These are things that the mayor is trying to get resolved with the minister and her department and we wanted it resolved last night so that we can make a step forward today, one way or the other."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.