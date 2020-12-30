Cele warns restaurants about serving alcohol in teapots

The minister on Tuesday said police knew about the tricks employed by some business owners who flouted the alcohol ban the last time and officers would not hesitate to act.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Beki Cele is warning if anything other than tea is found in teapots, restaurants will lose their trading licences.

The minister on Tuesday said police knew about the tricks employed by some business owners who flouted the alcohol ban the last time and officers would not hesitate to act.

If you refuse to wear a mask, you'll face a fine or even jail time, or both.

Lawyers for human rights deputy director Wayne Ncube on Wednesday said police would not just be loading people up in vans without warning.

He said officers would ask you to comply and you'd only be arrested if you refuse to put on a mask.

“Technically speaking, people should not be getting arrested for not having a mask on. It’s the failure to comply when requested that could get someone arrested. On top of that there’s a ministry of justice directive that says people who are arrested on petty crimes should be released on bail and given a court date to come back.’

WATCH: Police to clamp down on black market after alcohol ban

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.