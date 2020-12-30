Cash-in-transit heist on N12 in Johannesburg causes major traffic congestion

A few people reported hearing gunshots and an explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic is heavily congested on the N12 west before the Diepkloof interchange in Johannesburg due to a cash-in-transit robbery.

A few people reported hearing gunshots and an explosion.

This eyewitness was there: "We were driving along the N12, we'd just passed Southgate, when suddenly everyone had stopped. And then, after about a minute or so, we could hear gunshots, we could see something exploded with debris flying in the sky. We couldn't see exactly what was happening and then everyone started making U-turns... eventually, everyone on the highway was driving east on the westward side of the highway."

The JMPD's Wayne Minaar: "Traffic is currently being diverted away from a cash-in-transit scene on the N12 east and west, that is near Southgate. Motorists using the M1 south can use the Main Reef Road. Motorists on the N1 can exit on Nasrec Road and then join the M1 north and go to Xavier and then traffic on the N12 west can exit at Xavier and use Main Reef Road to go either to the south or to the west of Johannesburg. Unfortunately, the crime scene is affecting the east and westerly directions near on the N12 Southgate."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.