AA predicts substantial fuel price increase for January

It said that while the rand had managed to advance against the US dollar, it had not been enough to offset the gains made by oil over the past few weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association said that South Africa could expect another fuel increase this January.

The association predicts that motorists will fork out as much as 43 cents more for a litre of petrol, while diesel and illuminating paraffin will go up by 55 cents from next week Wednesday.

It said that while the rand had managed to advance against the US dollar, it had not been enough to offset the gains made by oil over the past few weeks.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard: "While South African oil prices are well off their record highs, the country's economy is in a fragile state and any shocks to international oil prices or the rand/US dollar exchange rate could hurt fuel users badly going forward from February next year."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.