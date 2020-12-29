Zuma has defied the instructions of the DCJ, ConCourt told

The state capture commission's legal counsel, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, has painted the former president as a defiant witness who has refused to comply with its work.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission's Constitutional Court bid to force former President Jacob Zuma to finally appear.

The commission's legal counsel, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, laid out his case to the highest court in the land, detailing events that culminated in Zuma staging a walkout at his last appearance.

The commission has already issued a summons for the former president to take the stand for 10 days between January and February.

The court has questioned why, after several delays on Zuma's part did the commission not subpoena him to appear much earlier.

"There is no more confusion about Mr Zuma's attitude towards the commission. It becomes clear that Mr Zuma is to coming back. He has defied the summons and he has defied the instructions of the Deputy Chief Justice."

