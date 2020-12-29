Initiation schools to close under level 3 lockdown

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is joined by Zweli Mkhize and Bheki Cele on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced that initiation schools will have to be closed under the adjusted level 3 lockdown.

According to the minister, initiation schools that have already opened prior to the implantation of the country’s level 3 lockdown regulations, will be allowed to continue to operate in order to complete their processes.

However, Dlamini-Zuma said no new initiates may be taken, and celebrations after the initiation are prohibited.

Earlier, Dlamini-Zuma said people could go to restaurants, museums, gyms, casinos, galleries, cinemas, and theatres.

However, the venues must allow a maximum of 50 people only sitting 1.5 metres apart and alcohol is prohibited from being sold.

If the venue cannot accommodate the 1.5 metre distancing, then the number of people allowed inside must be less than 50.

Following Monday night's address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Cabinet ministers are giving more details on the new adjusted regulations.

Dlamini-Zuma is joined by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday morning.

WATCH LIVE: Ministers outline restrictions of adjusted level 3