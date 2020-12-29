Sun International to review level 3 regulations to understand impact on business

It added that all its hotels and casino properties would adhere to the new curfew and restrictions placed on the sale of alcohol.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sun International Group said that it respected the new COVID-19 lockdown regulations announced by the president.

It added that all its hotels and casino properties would adhere to the new curfew and restrictions placed on the sale of alcohol.

But the group said that it would need to review the new regulations to understand the broader impact on its current and future business levels.

Sun International's group COO of hospitality, Graham Wood: "The additional restrictions and curfew will impact our hotels, resorts and casinos but we remain confident that our embedded COVID-19 health protocols will reduce the risk of transmission at our hotels, resorts and casinos and allow our guests and customers to have a great experience."

