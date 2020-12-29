Small businesses in tourism sector to be hard hit by level 3 rules, warns TBCSA

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced stricter restrictions will be imposed in the country with immediate effect in a bid to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) on Tuesday said it was concerned that small businesses in the sector would be adversely affected by South Africa’s move to level 3 lockdown.

Under adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations, the nationwide curfew will be extended from 9 pm to 6 am.

The TBCSA’s CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said the ban in the sale of alcohol would leave a dent in the industry.

“For us, that’s going to have a dent on the bottom-line. We will see a decline in the food and beverages side of things. And when you see that type of decline, we are going to see a significant margin of revenue is going to be taken off,” Tshivhengwa said.

Non-essential establishments – including shops, restaurants, bars, and all cultural venues – are expected to close at 8 pm. Only permitted persons will be allowed to be outside their places of residence during the curfew.

With the exception of funerals, restaurants, museums, gyms, and casinos, all indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited.

All beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks, and public swimming pools in areas declared coronavirus hotspot will be closed to the public with effect from Tuesday, but national and provincial parks and other parks where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place may remain open to the public, the president announced.

Ramaphosa said the restrictions that applied to level 3 had been adjusted based on the lessons learned to date and would be in place until 15 January 2021.

The president said the measures would be reviewed at that time on the basis of the state of the pandemic in the country.

Under the new regulations, the wearing of a cloth mask in public is now mandatory. If a person is caught not wearing a mask, on conviction they are liable for a fine or be imprisoned for up to six months or be fined and imprisoned.

