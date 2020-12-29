Mkhize: Alcohol ban likely to help free up hospital space for COVID-19 cases

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that alcohol abuse and the related unnecessary trauma that it often brought with it had been filling up ICU beds, especially in COVID-19 hotspots across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has appealed to South Africans to do their bit to flatten the curve and free up space in the nation’s hospitals.

Addressing a briefing on the new level three lockdown regulations, Mkhize said that the ban on alcohol sales was likely to help matters considerably.

READ: Level 3 lockdown: Liquor industry concerned about illegal alcohol sales

Minister Mkhize said that alcohol abuse and the related unnecessary trauma that it often brought with it had been filling up ICU beds, especially in COVID-19 hotspots across the country.

"We find that our ICUs are full of trauma patients when, in fact, we need them for COVID-19 related situations."

ALSO READ: Cele implores the public to respect lockdown rules

Mkhize has appealed to citizens to work with government to ensure that they abide by lockdown restrictions and in so doing, reduce the number of infections.

"... so that we can open up our hospitals so that we can continue to treat people who have come there with other diseases that are not related to COVID-19."

Over 11,000 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised. Of these just over 3,500 are on oxygen and 604 are on ventilators.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.