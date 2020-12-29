Cele implores the public to respect lockdown rules

In a bid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced a number of stricter restrictions that will be imposed.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday appealed to South Africans to observe the new lockdown regulations under level 3, particularly around the ban on alcohol sales, the national curfew, and the mandatory wearing of facemasks.

Cele warned that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will arrest people if they breach the regulations.

“Our role as the SAPS is to put a fine comb through these laws and ensure that citizens are adhering to the regulations,” Cele said.

“We are making a clarion call to people to respect the regulations. When it comes to alcohol, it has been explained that alcohol cannot be sold anywhere.”

In a bid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced a number of stricter restrictions that will be imposed.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets and on-site consumption of alcohol will not be permitted.

In setting down stringent measures, Ramaphosa not only put the country back on level 3 but also declared that it would now be illegal to not wear a mask when out in public.

The level 3 regulations are expected to last until at least 15 January after which they will be reviewed.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said South Africa was seeing an increase in trauma cases, which was putting a strain on the constrained healthcare system.

Mkhize said the pressure on the country’s health care system contributed to the ban on alcohol sales.

He reiterated that the majority of new cases are coming from KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape. He warned that the positivity rates is also becoming a major concern.

Mkhize along with ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cele are briefing the nation on the COVID-19 restrictions, regulations, and enforcement.

WATCH LIVE: Ministers outline restrictions of adjusted level 3