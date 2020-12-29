Mkhize concerned over number of health workers contracting COVID-19

As the second coronavirus wave takes hold and hospital bed space becomes scarcer, the caseload among health care professionals is putting even more strain on the system.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday again raised serious concerns about the rising number of healthcare professionals being infected with COVID-19.

As the second coronavirus wave takes hold and hospital bed space becomes scarcer, the caseload among health care professionals is putting even more strain on the system.

Mkhize said he was worried about the safety of the nation’s healthcare workers.

“The safety of our healthcare workers remains our paramount concern… it’s a matter of major concern,” Mkhize said.

He was speaking during a briefing outlining the new level 3 COVID-19 restrictions, regulations, and enforcement plans.

The minister said the newly appointed medical interns and other service practitioners were being roped in to provide some much-needed relief to the sector.

“Who are part of a whole team of 7,895 community health force. These are the new employees we are bringing into the system to actually help to deal with this situation,” he said.

Mkhize is hoping the newly reimposed alcohol ban would help reduce the trauma burden on hospitals over the festive season, freeing up staff to focus on getting through the worst of the second wave.

