Ministers to give further details on lockdown level 3 regulations

JOHANNESBURG - Three government ministers will brief the nation on Tuesday morning on details of new level three regulations.

Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini -Zuma, Zweli Mkhize and Bheki Cele will at 10 am lead a media briefing on the COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed South Africa back on level 3 in a bid to slow down the rate of COVID-19 transmissions and reduce the burden on the country’s health services.

Ramaphosa, in his much-anticipated address, announced a series of measures including the ban of the sale of alcohol, new COVID hotspots and the criminalisation of not wearing a mask while in public.

These as he warned that the country was at a dangerous point of the pandemic after South Africa breached over 1 million confirmed cases of the virus.

A tearful Ramaphosa faced the nation once again predicting a bleak milestone in this year’s festive season.

In his message, the president reiterated just how much danger and trouble South Africa is facing as he implored citizens to act responsibly in the fight against COVID-19.

He also used the opportunity to again decry super spreader events and their contribution to growing cases.

“This is a cause for great alarm, and points to an extreme lack of vigilance over the holiday period. We have let down our guard, and unfortunately, we are now paying the price.”

In setting down stringent measures, the president not only put the country back on level 3 but also declared that it would now be illegal to not wear a mask when out in public.

“A person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. On conviction, they will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both a fine and imprisonment.”

The level 3 regulations are expected to last until at least the 15 January after which they will be reviewed.

