Masiphumelele residents to wait a few more weeks for temporary units

Just before Christmas Day, a massive fire ripped through part of the neighbourhood, destroying more than a thousand homes and leaving thousands of people with nothing.

CAPE TOWN - Masiphumelele fire victims will have to wait a few more weeks to move into their temporary accommodation.

The City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi said national government made R35 million available and the city could now secure the material needed for residents to rebuild their homes.

It's hoped that in the next three weeks, affected residents will be able to erect structures on the local sports field where they'll stay for a few months.

“We’re hoping to house those people who were affected by the fire on temporary units before 15 January,” Booi said.

He said before construction begins on the land that residents once occupied, they have to fence off the wetland area and install services.

“We’re going to erect some services on the ground and make sure that we prepare for top structures. All processes are under way and we’re also waiting on some planning approvals to commence with our work.”

Organisations and local government authorities have been assisting residents with food, clothing and other household items in the meantime.

