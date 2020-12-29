List of COVID-19 hotspot areas around SA

Stricter interventions have been in place for Nelson Mandela Bay, The Garden Route, and Sarah Baartman District for the past few weeks and now a few other areas have been added to that list.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is now living in COVID-19 lockdown level 3 after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced it on Monday night.

The second wave of infections driven by a new COVID-19 variant forced harsher restrictions on South Africans.

Before revealing the raft of new restrictions intended to act as a hard circuit breaker to stem the second wave, Ramaphosa cited non-compliance with current regulations as a key cause for the coronavirus’ resurgence.

The president spoke about the ‘hot-spots’ dotted across the country.

Stricter interventions have been in place for Nelson Mandela Bay, The Garden Route, and Sarah Baartman District for the past few weeks.

Here’s a list of provinces and their regions, which are now being considered as ‘danger zones’:

EASTERN CAPE:

Chris Hani District, Buffalo City, Amathole District, Alfred Nzo District and the OR Tambo District. These are in addition to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and the Sarah Baartman District, which have already been declared hotspots.

WESTERN CAPE:

The West Coast District, Overberg District, Winelands District, Cape Town, Central Karoo District. This is in addition to the Garden Route District.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

eThekwini, Umgungundlovu District, Ugu District, Harry Gwala District, King Cetshwayo District and Ilembe District.



GAUTENG:

The West Rand District, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg are declared hotspots.

NORTH WEST:

Bojanala District

LIMPOPO:

The Waterberg District and the Capricorn District.