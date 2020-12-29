Level 3 lockdown: Liquor industry concerned about illegal alcohol sales

In a bid to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced a number of stricter restrictions that will be imposed.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA) on Tuesday said it had hoped for some consideration of a limited sale of alcohol under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets and on-site consumption of alcohol will not be permitted.

SALBA’s Sibani Mngadi said the industry was worried about the illegal sale of alcohol.

“There will be a rapid rise in illegal sales, whether it’s legitimate or counterfeit products as the consumer demand remains consistent and it’s certainly an area we have been struggling to deal with both from government and the industry,” Mngadi said.

In his message, Ramaphosa reiterated just how much danger and trouble South Africa is facing as he implored citizens to act responsibly in the fight against COVID-19.

The president also used the opportunity to again decry super spreader events and their contribution to growing cases.

“This is a cause for great alarm, and points to an extreme lack of vigilance over the holiday period. We have let down our guard, and unfortunately, we are now paying the price,” Ramaphosa said.

In setting down stringent measures, Ramaphosa not only put the country back on level 3 but also declared that it would now be illegal to not wear a mask when out in public.

“A person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. On conviction, they will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both a fine and imprisonment,” he said.

The level 3 regulations are expected to last until at least 15 January after which they will be reviewed.

Additional reporting by Tshidi Madia.

