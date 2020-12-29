Gang violence in Ocean View opens old wounds for those who lost loved ones

Boxing Day saw warring gangsters attack each other, resulting in the death of a man, another was wounded, vehicles were torched, and a home was damaged.

CAPE TOWN - Renewed violence in Ocean View in the Western Cape has on Tuesday opened old wounds for those who lost loved ones as a result of gangsters’ public attacks.

Boxing Day saw warring gangsters attack each other, resulting in the death of a man, another was wounded, vehicles were torched, and a home was damaged.

ALSO READ: Police probe murder case, damage to property after Ocean View gang clashes

The situation spurred the Ocean View Community Police Forums (CPF) to approach the City of Cape Town as it wants more law enforcement officers deployed in the community in a bid to help quell the tensions.

Ocean View resident, Azmir Oosthuizen, lost his seven-year-old daughter Emaan Solomons in a gang crossfire in February.

The child was playing in front of her home when gangsters opened fire on a rival.

They missed their target and their bullets struck the little girl who died shortly thereafter.

Oosthuizen has two other children and he does not want them to grow up in a community where the threat of gangsterism is ever-present.

“I was just praying thinking about my daughter and my family and whether we would be safe. That’s all that kept on going through my mind,” Oosthuizen said.

“I’m actually trying to get them out. I will not be able to handle it again if I lose another child,” he added.

Ooustuizen said there was increased police visibility following Saturday’s attacks, but he said they had seen this situation before.

He said once the police leave the area, the violence would just flare up yet again.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.