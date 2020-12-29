Eskom announces overnight stage 2 load shedding

Eskom has announced that load shedding will begin at 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday morning. This will be repeated tomorrow night.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country battles the coronavirus, it now has another challenge - stage two load shedding.

This will be repeated tomorrow night.

Eskom said that it had planned maintenance and was getting ready for high demand next month.

“We currently have over 9,700 megawatts of capacity on planned maintenance, while another 11,300 megawatts is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service.”

