ConCourt hears application to compel Zuma to appear before Zondo inquiry

Former President Jacob Zuma has refused to take the witness stand, arguing that the commission was unfair and biased towards him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court on Tuesday heard the state capture commission’s urgent application to compel former President Jacob Zuma to appear and give evidence before the inquiry.

Zuma has refused to take the witness stand, arguing that the commission was unfair and biased towards him.

The commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, summoned Zuma to appear for a total of 10 days in January and February 2021.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who represented the state capture inquiry, told Justice Chris Jafta that while Zuma had refused to cooperate, he would likely comply with the ConCourt’s decision.

“We do not believe that Mr Zuma will defy this court,” Ngcukaitobi said.

“But why not? He has not even bothered to treat us with respect on your argument. He filed a letter to say, ‘I’m not participating’. Why would you think that he would respect an order of this court?” Justice Jafta said in response.

