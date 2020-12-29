AfriForum calls for justice after PE farmworkers 'assaulted' by farmer

Two farmworkers have reportedly filed assault charges against Dawie Steyn, who can be seen on the clip swearing and punching one them.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum on Monday said the law must take its cause after a farmworker was seen on cell phone video assaulting one of his workers in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth.

This was allegedly because the farmworker had been driving recklessly.

The lobby group, which has long been vocal about issues concerning the farming community, said there should be an investigation into the accusations.

It’s deputy CEO Ernst Roets said: “If it’s true then there should certainly be a harsh punishment according to the law. We’ve also noted that the farmer who’s being accused is denying the accusations, so regardless of who is right, the appropriate thing to do here is to a proper investigation.”

