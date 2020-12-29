20°C / 22°C
336 new COVID-19 deaths take SA’s toll to 27,071

The health department announced that over 6.4 million tests have been conducted thus far - with 23,707 of those completed in the last 24-hour cycle.

FILE: There's been a recovery rate of 84%, with recoveries currently sitting at over 849,000. Picture: 123rf.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 7,458 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of infections on to 1 011 871.

The health department announced that over 6.4 million tests have been conducted thus far - with 23,707 tests completed in the last 24-hour cycle.

A further 336 COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded since the last report, taking South Africa's death toll to 27,071.

There's been a recovery rate of 84%, with recoveries currently sitting at over 849,000.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared new COVID-19 hotspot areas in the provinces of the Eastern and Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West and Limpopo.

He was addressing the nation on developments in relation to the country's response to the pandemic.

Timeline

