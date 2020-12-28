WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives update on SA's response to COVID-19 pandemic

It is expected that the president will announce new regulations to deal with the increasing number of infections.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is updating the nation on the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic and has just passed a million cumulative infections.

Hospitals are under pressure to deal with the influx of new infections and health authorities are stressing that avoidable alcohol-related trauma is putting undue strain on the system.

WATCH: Ramaphosa gives update on SA's response to COVID-19 pandemic

