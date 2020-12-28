20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives update on SA's response to COVID-19 pandemic

It is expected that the president will announce new regulations to deal with the increasing number of infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on Monday, 14 December 2020. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is updating the nation on the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic and has just passed a million cumulative infections.

Hospitals are under pressure to deal with the influx of new infections and health authorities are stressing that avoidable alcohol-related trauma is putting undue strain on the system.

