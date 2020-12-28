South Africans urged not to let COVID-19 fatigue affect compliance with rules

South Africa has now recorded over 1 million cases since the outbreak in March.

JOHANNESBURG - With the new variant of COVID-19 more infectious than the first wave, concerns have once again been raised about the country’s preparedness to deal with the rapid spread of the virus.

An urgent meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council was held on Sunday, with expectations that stricter restrictions would be imposed.

South Africans are being urged to not let COVID-19 fatigue affect their compliance with regulations.

Chairperson of vaccines in the Ministerial Advisory Committee, Professor Barry Schoub, said that one of the major contributors to the rapid spread of the virus was poor human behavior.

"People are getting tired and they should not be because this is really like the first wave."

He said that government would have to increase restrictions, especially in Gauteng, where holidaymakers were expected to return soon.

"When the holidaymakers come back, it's probably going to hit the Gauteng area with a bang and we need to be prepared for it."

With President Cyril Ramaphosa set to address the nation, it’s widely expected that the family meeting will bring with it enhanced restrictions to curb the runaway spread of the virus.

