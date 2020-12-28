Search for teen who went missing while swimming at Melkbosstrand to resume

The teenager was swimming with family members when he went missing in the surf on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN – There is still no sign of a 15-year-old Manenberg teenager who is presumed to have drowned while swimming at Ouskip in Melkbosstrand.

Authorities conducted an extensive search on Sunday, which is expected to continue on Monday.

The teen was swimming with family members when he went missing in the surf.

“Three sea rescue crafts were launched to join in the search and lifeguards were deployed into the surf line to conduct sweeping line free dive search efforts,” said the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon in a statement.

He added: “Despite an extensive air, sea, and shoreline search there remains no sign of the teenager who went missing in the surf while swimming with family members.

“A police dive unit is tasked to continue in an ongoing search operation, and they will be assisted by services that are on duty in the area.”

