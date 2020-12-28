Police probe murder case, damage to property after Ocean View gang clashes

This after conflict among warring gangs in the area on Saturday led to the death of a man, another wounded, vehicles torched, and a home damaged.

CAPE TOWN - Ocean View police in the Western Cape are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

This after conflict among warring gangs in the area on Saturday led to the death of a man, another wounded, vehicles torched and a home damaged.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said it all started when three gunmen opened fire on two victims. One man died, while his brother was wounded.

“After the shooting, in response, a large group torched two vehicles, damaged a residence, and chased another person. Ocean View detectives are questioning two suspects in connection with the shooting,” Potelwa said.

“Meanwhile, a 23-year-old suspect was arrested with a handmade firearm and ammunition,” she added.



A house was also damaged during the attacks.

A 19-year-old man was apprehended for torching one of the two vehicles.

A heavy police presence remains in the area to monitor the situation.

