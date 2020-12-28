Over 3,000 motorists arrested across SA since Dec started

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Monday said drunk driving accounted for most of the arrests.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 3,000 motorists have been arrested across the country for road-related violations since the start of December.

Other common offences included people driving without licences, false documentation, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

So far, the Free State has seen most people being handcuffed for speeding.

“The majority of the arrests were for drunk driving and speeding. Many of the suspects were arrested in Gauteng and Limpopo. And the National Traffic Police also made a number of arrests throughout the country where they are deployed,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said 690 people had died on the country’s roads since the beginning of December. That is about a 5% decline compared to last year.

“It is regrettable that 690 people lost their lives on our roads over the period 1 to 20 December 2020, compared to 732 over the same period in 2019. While this represents a 5.7% decline year-on-year, it is no reason to celebrate,” the minister said.

