NSRI rescues donkey stranded on island on Vaal Dam

Rescue officials sprang into action after being alerted on Sunday and managed to rope in local vets who were soon at the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Sunday rescued a donkey, which had been stranded on an island on the Vaal Dam.

Rescue officials sprang into action after being alerted and managed to rope in local vets who were soon at the scene.

The donkey, which was stressed and malnourished, is believed to have gotten onto the island a month ago but was unable to get back to the mainland when water levels rose.

ALSO READ: Search for teen who went missing while swimming at Melkbosstrand to resume

The animal has since been returned to its owners.



“We brought our NSRI croc and a specialised stretcher to the scene and the vet darted the donkey to calm the donkey before we loaded the donkey onto the stretcher, and then with care, we loaded the donkey onto our NSRI croc,” said the NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon in a statement.

He added: “With NSRI rescue crew on the NSRI croc to care for the donkey, we towed the croc using our NSRI rescue craft to the mainland where the donkey was reunited with its family. The donkey is being well cared for by its owners who were delighted at the return of their donkey that has been missing for the past four weeks.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.