National govt approves emergency funding for Masiphumelele housing kits

City of Cape Town Mayco Human Settlements member Malusi Booi said that R35 million had been approved for starter kits.

CAPE TOWN - There’s some hope for the residents of fire-ravaged Masiphumelele, with national government approving emergency funding for housing kits.

More than a week ago, over 1,000 structures were destroyed in a blaze with about 6,000 people losing everything in the fire.

Mayco Human Settlements member Malusi Booi said that R35 million had been approved for starter kits.

"Some is going to the wetlands, some is going to erect services on the ground and make sure we prepare for top structures, so all the processes are now underway and we're also waiting for some planning approval for us to commence with our work."

He said that now that money had been approved, materials could be procured.

Booi said that they were hoping to have residents in their temporary new homes situated on a sports field nearby, by 15 January.

The long-term plan is to build permanent houses for residents but they will not be completed before April next year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.