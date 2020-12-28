Limpopo Education Dept to comply with ConCourt ruling on pupil's exam entry

Johannes Moko, a pupil at Malusi Secondary School in Marobjane, was barred from writing his second Business Studies paper by the principal because he had not attended the extra lessons.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department said that it would comply with a ruling by the Constitutional Court allowing a matric pupil to write an exam after initially being denied entry into the exam venue.

Moko then took the matter to the High Court in Limpopo which struck it off the roll, before eventually approaching the Constitutional Court, which delivered a scathing judgment on Monday.

The apex court found that the school principal violated the 23-year-old's right to basic education when he refused to let him write the exam, which he will now do in the first week of January.

Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene: "The Constitutional Court, as the final arbiter on constitutional matters and fundamental rights, has spoken and we are going to implement the judgement in total. As respondents, we've already made submissions to the Constitutional Court that we will abide by its decision."

