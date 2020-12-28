Home Affairs Dept says working avoid repaeat of Beitbridge border delays

The department has finally managed to clear a traffic jam at the busy border that saw people camping out for days.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department is working on an urgent plan to avoid a repeat of the Beitbridge border post drama when the holiday season is over.

The Home Affairs Department’s Siya Qoza said that following an intervention by government and law enforcement agencies, the Beitbridge border was now easily accessible.

"It remains normal. The situation now is that even the backlog with the trucks has been cleared."

While it was all clear for the moment, there’s the prospect of major congestion when holidaymakers return to South Africa in the coming weeks. Qoza said that the department was now working on a plan to avoid that.

"We do have a plan on how we're going to manage the return of people. The lessons from last week are being incorporated into that plan. Later on this week, we'll be communicating that plan."

The backlog at the border to Zimbabwe has been largely blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, enhanced restrictions and a lack of preparation on government’s part to enforce them.

