Govt urged to tighten regulations on alcohol sales amid COVID-19 second wave

With hospitals groaning under the weight of COVID-19 cases, health authorities are stressing avoidable alcohol-related trauma is putting undue strain on the system.

JOHANNESBURG - As the nation waits to hear details about the next family meeting, there are growing calls to tighten restrictions on alcohol and public gatherings.

Specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Dr Nandi Siegfried, said that they would like to see an amendment to the rules around alcohol sales.

But they do not recommend shutting down alcohol sales altogether as that might lead to panic buying with long queues and more potential for the spread of the virus.

“So, we thought let’s take a home reduction approach. Let’s continue permitting everybody to obtain their alcohol but stop all on-premises consumption. This means, if you go to a restaurant, you won't be able to drink alcohol with your meal,” Siegfried said.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met this weekend to decide what to do to slow the spread of the virus, and the Department of Health on Sunday revealed that South Africa had surpassed one million confirmed infections.

