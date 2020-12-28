Gift of the Givers donates oxygen machines to EC health facilities

The province has been identified as one of the country’s coronavirus hotspots following the rapid spread of COVID-19, with fears the health system could soon be incapacitated.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gift of the Givers Foundation has donated 900 oxygen machines to public health facilities in the Eastern Cape.

The province has been identified as one of the country’s coronavirus hotspots following the rapid spread of COVID-19, with fears the health system could soon be incapacitated.

ALSO READ: Calls for govt to tighten lockdown restrictions amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Gift of the Givers, along with the Solidarity Fund and the Department of Trade and Industry, said they would distribute 900 machines that would be used for effective oxygen delivery.

The intervention is aimed at alleviating the pressure on hospitals and in ambulances, which are overrun by patients requiring oxygen.

“Distribution has already commenced. Tomorrow at 8 am Gift of the Givers loads 900 CPAP machines from the warehouses of Acacia Medical for delivery to Eastern Cape. Requests have been pouring in from hospitals overrun by patients requiring oxygen delivery,” said the organisation’s founder Imtiaz Sooliman in a statement on Monday.

READ: COVID-19 second wave: Has EC reached its peak?

“The CPAP machines are dependent on reliable oxygen infrastructure at hospitals and clinics. Ambulances are also receiving the machines as oxygen can be delivered from oxygen cylinders whilst rushing patients to oxygen facilities.”

Sooliman said the organisation would also be distrusting at least 12,000 respiratory units to other hospitals nationwide.

The Eastern Cape currently has 6,961 active cases of COVID-19.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.