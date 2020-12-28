‘Flirting’ KZN cop accused of killing man due in court

The officer allegedly fired one shot at the man during a confrontation, who was then taken to a nearby clinic before later succumbing to his injury.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal police constable is expected to appear before the Impendle Magistrates Court on Monday for the murder of a man he allegedly shot during a confrontation.

Police had accompanied a complainant to the home of the deceased who had been accused of stealing goats in Impendle on Boxing Day.

While searching the house, a scuffle ensued when the suspect accused the police officers of flirting with one of the women they had found at the home.

The officer allegedly fired one shot at the man, who was then taken to a nearby clinic before later succumbing to his injury.

“As they searched the house, it is alleged that the police officer was flirting with one the ladies who were apparently having a party in the same house,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

She added: “An argument ensued between the deceased and the police officer as he allegedly confronted the officer for flirting while on duty. The police allegedly fired one shot at the deceased, he was taken to the nearest clinic by a family member and he died.”

