Go

Family meeting with Ramaphosa set for tonight at 8pm

South Africa has been in the grip of a rapidly increasing infection rate as a new variant takes hold that spreads much faster than the first.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After much speculation, government has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday night to outline the country's response to COVID-19.

South Africa has been in the grip of a rapidly increasing infection rate as a new variant takes hold that spreads much faster than the first.

The country has officially passed the million cumulative infection mark in the last 36 hours and numbers are rapidly ramping up in the most populous provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-natal.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

