Family meeting with Ramaphosa set for tonight at 8pm

South Africa has been in the grip of a rapidly increasing infection rate as a new variant takes hold that spreads much faster than the first.

JOHANNESBURG - After much speculation, government has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday night to outline the country's response to COVID-19.

The country has officially passed the million cumulative infection mark in the last 36 hours and numbers are rapidly ramping up in the most populous provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-natal.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON DEVELOPMENTS IN SAS COVID-19 RESPONSE



President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Monday 28 December 2020, on developments in relation to the countrys response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 28, 2020

