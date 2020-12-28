COVID-19 second wave peaks still a way off in Gauteng, KZN - NICD

As they look at daily infection rates, scientists believe there's some early evidence to suggest that the peak may have passed in the Eastern Cape and might be very close in the neighbouring Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that second wave peaks were still a way off in two of the nation's most populace provinces.

But numbers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are still ramping up rapidly.

The NICD's Professor Adrian Puren said that the daily figures confirmed positive cases following tests but the true extent of the virus' penetration might be much greater.

"The testing approaches may well vary within provinces and the capabilities and capacities may also affect those numbers of tests. Asymptomatic spread would certainly add a substantial proportion to those numbers."

