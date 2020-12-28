COVID-19 second wave: Has EC reached its peak?

The national coronavirus command council met this weekend to decide what to do to slow the spread of the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday believes there's some evidence to suggest the Eastern Cape might have reached its second peak of COVID-19 infections.

But numbers of new infections in the Western Cape, as well as Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, are still accelerating.

The national coronavirus command council met this weekend to decide what to do to slow the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, the Department of Health numbers revealed the country had surpassed the million confirmed infections mark.

The president is also expected to address the nation amid rising calls for stricter lockdown rules.

The NICD's Professor Adrian Puren said over and above new rules, enforcing the basics remained exceptionally important.

“We’ve really tried to make sure that mask wearing and social distancing become part of our routines. But I also think it’s a matter of how we communicate because I’m afraid the vaccine is still way off.”

The Eastern Cape currently has 6,925 coronavirus-related death with 166,849 infections. However, the province's infections are still not higher than those of Gauteng, Western Cape or KwaZulu-Natal.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/N8gjUviMEg Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 27, 2020

With expectations that tougher restrictions could be imposed in South Africa as COVID-19 infections soar, poor human behaviour is being blamed as one of the major contributors.

Chairperson of vaccines in the ministerial advisory committee Professor Barry Schoub on Sunday said citizens have become too complacent.

“I think the major driver of the second wave is poor human behaviour; people are getting tired. With the first wave, it was still new and people were kind of nervous of the unknown at that stage.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.