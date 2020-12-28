COVID-19: Metrorail suspends services in Cape Town

The Regional Train Traffic Control and Management Centre had to shut down on Sunday as a precautionary measure due to a COVID-19 infection case there.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has suspended its train services in the Mother City for Monday.

“The suspension is necessary to permit the deep cleaning and sanitisation of the Regional Train Traffic Control and Management Centre following a confirmed COVID-19 infection at the facility,” Metrorail said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The facility is being deep cleaned and sanitised.

Train services are expected to resume on Tuesday.

“Your safety and that of our staff are our priority and this decision was taken to ensure the continuity of services over the coming days,” the statement added.

