COVID-19, lockdown, masks, 'family meetings' - 2020 is a year unlike any other

Eyewitness News asked some South Africans what 2020 has taught them.

CAPE TOWN - 2020 has been a tough year, and in less than a week, it comes to a close.

This is the year people will be talking about for years to come.

Quarantine, lockdown, social distance, and sanitising - to name a few - are words that have crept into our vocabulary over the past eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.



COVID-19 dominated this year and cast a shadow over everything from social outings with friends, going to church and weddings.

Then, there were frequent ‘family meetings’ with the president where people were glued to their screens and waited with bated breath to hear what will be banned and unbanned.

Eyewitness News asked some people what 2020 has taught them:

“Friends, family, and loved ones... 2020 made me appreciate them more,” said one man.

“I will never forget 2020 because everyone was forced to wear marks,” said one woman.

“I drink alcohol, but I learned to save money and I don’t drink much anymore,” said another woman.

It was an unforgettable year indeed and with a COVID-19 vaccine coming soon, let us hope the world can return to some sort of normality in 2021.

