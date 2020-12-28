ConCourt says matric pupil's rights violated after being forced to miss exam

Johannes Moko, a pupil at Malusi Secondary School in Marobjane, was to write the second paper for Business Studies but was turned back by the school principal Tlou Mokgonyana, allegedly because he had missed extra lessons.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of a Limpopo matric pupil who had taken action against his principal and the provincial Education Department after being refused permission to write an exam.

Mokgonyana is said to have told Moko to return to the school with his guardian. However, the learner came back alone after not finding anyone home.

By the time he returned, the exam was already in progress and the principal still denied Moko entry into the venue.

Moko was then told that his only option would be to write a supplementary exam in March 2021.

The pupil approached the High Court in Limpopo, which struck the matter off the roll, before eventually turning to the apex court.

The highest court in the land ruled that the acting principal's conduct was a violation of Moko's right to basic education.

