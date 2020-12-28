6 men involved in Mount Ayliff deadly clash to appear in court

Two rival groups came to blows on Friday during an incident that’s allegedly linked to a dispute over taxi routes.

CAPE TOWN - Six men will appear in the Mount Ayliff Magistrates Court, in the Eastern Cape, on Monday following a deadly clash on Christmas Day that resulted in the deaths of eight people.

Two rival groups came to blows on Friday during an incident that’s allegedly linked to a dispute over taxi routes.

Eight men were killed while 12 others were wounded by spears and bullets.

Of the twelve, police apprehended six suspects after they were discharged from hospital.

The remaining six are in hospital under police guard and will soon face questioning.

The police’s Vish Naidoo said more arrests were imminent: “The search for other suspects is still continuing and we’ve roped in the South African National Defence Force as we needed their resources and reinforcements.”

Helicopters and other army equipment are being used to amplify search efforts.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.