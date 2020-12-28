3 Emalahleni traffic cops arrested on corruption, bribery charges

The officers are alleged to have accepted bribes from motorists in exchange for not issuing them fines for traffic violations.

JOHANNESBURG - Three Mpumalanga traffic officers have been arrested for bribery and corruption on Monday morning.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) traffic anti-corruption unit and the Hawks pounced on the officers as they were reporting for work in Emalahleni.

The officers are alleged to have accepted bribes from motorists in exchange for not issuing them fines for traffic violations.

They are expected to appear in court later on Monday.

The RTMC’s Simon Zwane said: “It’s alleged they have been soliciting bribes from motorists for parking offences within the municipality.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.