WC Health Dept says COVID-19 admissions at hospitals are rapidly increasing

This comes as the nation slowly edges towards one million confirmed cases.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department on Sunday reiterated that its hospital emergency centres were facing severe pressure. Facilities across the province are dealing with the exponential increase in COVID-19 admissions.

ALSO READ: Liquor traders urge govt not to bring back complete ban on booze sales

The province has a total of 194,174 total cases as of 26 December.

This comes as the nation slowly edges towards one million confirmed coronavirus cases.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 26 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/pZfpsScp3W Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 26, 2020

Authorities said there had also been an increase in non-COVID-19 trauma cases, such as alcohol-related injuries and road accidents.

“Patients not requiring lifesaving interventions will have a longer waiting time if they visit the hospital emergency centre and they have thus been advised to visit their local clinic,” the provincial Health Department’s Maret Lesch.

Lesch said the virus was spreading where people gather, including at health facilities. Residents were urged to only visit their clinic or hospital emergency centre when it is absolutely necessary.

“We urge residents to only go to the hospital emergency centre for emergencies and life-threatening conditions,” she said.



Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.